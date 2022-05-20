NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on NeoPhotonics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on NeoPhotonics in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Get NeoPhotonics alerts:

NPTN stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.10. The stock had a trading volume of 47,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,217. The firm has a market cap of $807.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.58 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.18. NeoPhotonics has a 52-week low of $7.95 and a 52-week high of $16.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

NeoPhotonics ( NYSE:NPTN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 14.23% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $89.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NeoPhotonics will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Yuen Wupen sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $56,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 180,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,716,616.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 17,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total value of $258,326.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 492,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,472,606.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,835 shares of company stock valued at $558,119. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 882.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,462 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 371.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile (Get Rating)

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks. It offers transmitter and receiver components, and coherent modules, as well as switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of approximately 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers; electro-absorptively modulated lasers; distributed feedback lasers; component lasers; and integrated coherent receivers and modulators.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NeoPhotonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoPhotonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.