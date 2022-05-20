NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.75.

NTGR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BWS Financial dropped their price objective on shares of NETGEAR from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet cut shares of NETGEAR from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of NETGEAR from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of NETGEAR stock opened at $19.20 on Friday. NETGEAR has a 12-month low of $18.67 and a 12-month high of $41.96. The stock has a market cap of $552.40 million, a PE ratio of -17.45 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.06.

NETGEAR ( NASDAQ:NTGR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.30). NETGEAR had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a negative return on equity of 4.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NETGEAR will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Vikram Mehta sold 2,760 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total transaction of $60,554.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,867.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Heidi Cormack sold 2,105 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total transaction of $47,404.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,383,200.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 187.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NETGEAR during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NETGEAR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NETGEAR during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 20.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,082 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. 93.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. It offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi systems, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi hotspots, Wi-Fi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, Wi-Fi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value-added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

