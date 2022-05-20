Network International Holdings plc (LON:NETW) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Network International Holdings plc (LON:NETW – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 442.50 ($5.45).

NETW has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.55) price objective on shares of Network International in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Network International in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Network International from GBX 550 ($6.78) to GBX 505 ($6.23) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 355 ($4.38) price target on shares of Network International in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Network International in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

In related news, insider Diane Radley purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 214 ($2.64) per share, for a total transaction of £32,100 ($39,571.01).

NETW traded down GBX 1.60 ($0.02) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 219.20 ($2.70). The company had a trading volume of 224,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,977. The company has a market capitalization of £1.23 billion and a PE ratio of 26.10. Network International has a one year low of GBX 152.90 ($1.88) and a one year high of GBX 415.10 ($5.12). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 247.83 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 261.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.87.

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payment solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers merchant solutions, which include payment solutions, such as N-Genius payment device, N-Genius mini payment device, and On-the-Go payment device; retail integrated and hospitality solutions; and N-Genius online, buy now pay later, and DPO pay online payment solutions.

