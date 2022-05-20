Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Major Shareholder Cannell Capital Llc Purchases 47,144 Shares of Stock

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc purchased 47,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.33 per share, for a total transaction of $109,845.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,376,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,866,765.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cannell Capital Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 20th, Cannell Capital Llc bought 15,369 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.41 per share, with a total value of $37,039.29.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Cannell Capital Llc purchased 106,455 shares of Neuronetics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.13 per share, for a total transaction of $226,749.15.

On Monday, May 9th, Cannell Capital Llc purchased 7,094 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.31 per share, for a total transaction of $16,387.14.

On Friday, May 6th, Cannell Capital Llc bought 10,000 shares of Neuronetics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.42 per share, for a total transaction of $24,200.00.

On Wednesday, May 4th, Cannell Capital Llc bought 20,000 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.47 per share, for a total transaction of $49,400.00.

On Monday, May 2nd, Cannell Capital Llc purchased 5,429 shares of Neuronetics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.48 per share, with a total value of $13,463.92.

On Monday, April 25th, Cannell Capital Llc acquired 1,704 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $4,754.16.

On Friday, April 22nd, Cannell Capital Llc purchased 1,555 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,431.75.

On Tuesday, April 19th, Cannell Capital Llc acquired 206 shares of Neuronetics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.89 per share, with a total value of $595.34.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Cannell Capital Llc bought 33,400 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.88 per share, for a total transaction of $96,192.00.

Neuronetics stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $2.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,356. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a current ratio of 7.82. The company has a market cap of $63.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 2.31. Neuronetics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.98 and a twelve month high of $17.92.

Neuronetics ( NASDAQ:STIM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.01). Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 59.70% and a negative return on equity of 39.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neuronetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Neuronetics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.06.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cannell Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,750,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,334,000 after purchasing an additional 118,131 shares in the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Neuronetics by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,854,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,271,000 after buying an additional 279,220 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Neuronetics by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,842,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,219,000 after buying an additional 79,961 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,594,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,112,000 after buying an additional 22,773 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its position in shares of Neuronetics by 20.6% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 880,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,774,000 after acquiring an additional 150,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

About Neuronetics (Get Rating)

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

