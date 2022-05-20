New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) Insider Purchases $56,925.00 in Stock

New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) insider Joseph Hartswell acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.65 per share, for a total transaction of $56,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,308.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ NMFC traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 464,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,415. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.52. New Mountain Finance Co. has a 12-month low of $12.26 and a 12-month high of $14.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.24.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 68.37%. The firm had revenue of $68.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.66%. New Mountain Finance’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,510,000. Round Table Services LLC grew its stake in New Mountain Finance by 7.6% in the first quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 2,976,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,219,000 after purchasing an additional 209,532 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in New Mountain Finance by 2.1% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,098,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,064,000 after purchasing an additional 43,500 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in New Mountain Finance by 45.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,087,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,905,000 after purchasing an additional 654,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliffwater LLC grew its stake in New Mountain Finance by 12.1% in the first quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 1,204,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,687,000 after purchasing an additional 129,653 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NMFC. Hovde Group decreased their price objective on New Mountain Finance to $12.50 in a research report on Friday. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on New Mountain Finance in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes and mezzanine securities.

