NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.33.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NXRT shares. Raymond James upped their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $67.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. BTIG Research started coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 9th.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

In other news, CFO Brian Mitts sold 1,100 shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total transaction of $99,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 7.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,096,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 9,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. 77.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NXRT opened at $71.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 6.10. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 1-year low of $49.12 and a 1-year high of $95.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.32, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.96.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.49. NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 11.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NexPoint Residential Trust will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 156.70%.

About NexPoint Residential Trust (Get Rating)

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.