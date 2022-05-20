NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.33.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on NXRT shares. Raymond James upped their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $67.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. BTIG Research started coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 9th.
In other news, CFO Brian Mitts sold 1,100 shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total transaction of $99,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of NYSE NXRT opened at $71.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 6.10. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 1-year low of $49.12 and a 1-year high of $95.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.32, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.96.
NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.49. NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 11.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NexPoint Residential Trust will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 156.70%.
About NexPoint Residential Trust (Get Rating)
NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.
