NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NXTC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NextCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of NextCure in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NXTC stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $3.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,362. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.58 and a 200 day moving average of $5.39. The stock has a market cap of $102.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.15. NextCure has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $9.18.

NextCure ( NASDAQ:NXTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.07). As a group, equities analysts forecast that NextCure will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NXTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of NextCure by 257.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 6,319 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of NextCure by 224.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,338 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in NextCure during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in NextCure during the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextCure in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. 51.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextCure, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing novel immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases by restoring normal immune function. Its lead product candidate is NC318, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

