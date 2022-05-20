NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.84.

NEX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $9.50 to $11.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

In related news, major shareholder Keane Investor Holdings Llc sold 7,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $75,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,330,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,172,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Joseph Mckie sold 346,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $3,135,448.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,075,663 shares of company stock valued at $85,087,666 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,679,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,116 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,019,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,096,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735,488 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,728,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162,976 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,335,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822,786 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,267,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,911,000 after acquiring an additional 802,845 shares during the period. 80.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEX stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.24. 49,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,141,863. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a twelve month low of $3.06 and a twelve month high of $11.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.96 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $509.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.48 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 9.81% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates through two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

