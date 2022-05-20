NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Analysts expect that NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for NextNav’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the highest is ($0.08). The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NextNav will report full-year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.44). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.43). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NextNav.

Get NextNav alerts:

NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 million.

NN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. R. F. Lafferty dropped their price target on shares of NextNav from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of NextNav from $17.00 to $14.25 in a report on Friday, May 13th.

NextNav stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.98. 52,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,360. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.44. NextNav has a 52 week low of $3.95 and a 52 week high of $15.32.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in NextNav during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,415,000. Oak Management Corp bought a new position in shares of NextNav in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,728,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextNav by 5,981.3% in the first quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 608,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,555,000 after buying an additional 598,125 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NextNav during the fourth quarter valued at $4,380,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextNav during the fourth quarter valued at $1,735,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

About NextNav (Get Rating)

NextNav Inc provides next generation global positioning system (GPS) and 3D geolocation services. The company delivers next generation positioning, navigation, and timing solutions through its network-based Pinnacle and TerraPoiNT solutions. Its Pinnacle 3D geolocation service is commercially available in approximately 4,400 cities and towns in the United States; and its TerraPoiNT terrestrial-based encrypted network has deployments in 51 total markets nationally.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NextNav (NN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NextNav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextNav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.