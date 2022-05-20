NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.54 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for NGM Biopharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.43) and the lowest is ($0.65). NGM Biopharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.48) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.06) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.44) to ($1.73). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.09) to ($1.89). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover NGM Biopharmaceuticals.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.04. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 35.35% and a negative net margin of 162.11%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NGM shares. Raymond James downgraded NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NGM Biopharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.57.

Shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $13.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.24. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $10.49 and a 12-month high of $29.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 1.79.

In other news, Director Group L. P. Column purchased 89,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.42 per share, with a total value of $1,195,037.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,336,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,935,306.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Group L. P. Column purchased 83,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.25 per share, for a total transaction of $935,718.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,012,753 shares in the company, valued at $11,393,471.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 255,399 shares of company stock valued at $3,028,215 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $7,183,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 691,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,545,000 after purchasing an additional 16,126 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 55,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $3,058,000. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

