NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $272.33.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NICE. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NICE from $315.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on NICE from $365.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on NICE from $314.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet lowered NICE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NICE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get NICE alerts:

Shares of NICE traded down $2.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $190.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,064. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.83. NICE has a 12-month low of $179.13 and a 12-month high of $319.88.

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $527.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.64 million. NICE had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 10.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NICE will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in NICE by 125.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in NICE in the third quarter worth about $1,056,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NICE in the fourth quarter worth about $1,203,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in NICE by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,364,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $717,944,000 after purchasing an additional 405,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in NICE in the fourth quarter worth about $299,000. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NICE (Get Rating)

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.