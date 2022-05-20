NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $272.33.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on NICE. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NICE from $315.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on NICE from $365.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on NICE from $314.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet lowered NICE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NICE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of NICE traded down $2.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $190.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,064. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.83. NICE has a 12-month low of $179.13 and a 12-month high of $319.88.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in NICE by 125.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in NICE in the third quarter worth about $1,056,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NICE in the fourth quarter worth about $1,203,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in NICE by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,364,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $717,944,000 after purchasing an additional 405,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in NICE in the fourth quarter worth about $299,000. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About NICE (Get Rating)
NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.
