Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $98.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Nicolet Bankshares from $86.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock opened at $75.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.66. Nicolet Bankshares has a 52 week low of $68.07 and a 52 week high of $98.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Nicolet Bankshares ( NASDAQ:NCBS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.09. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 25.73%. Research analysts forecast that Nicolet Bankshares will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Hubert Phillip Moore, Jr. bought 3,000 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $83.46 per share, for a total transaction of $250,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 23,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,999,200.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Hubert Phillip Moore, Jr. acquired 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $28,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 8,175 shares of company stock valued at $663,243. 13.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 73.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 8,097 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 29.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 408,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,262,000 after purchasing an additional 91,912 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth about $375,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 606,351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,736,000 after acquiring an additional 10,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at $3,103,000. 37.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial loans, including commercial, industrial, and business loans and lines of credit; commercial real estate loans; agricultural (AG) production and AG real estate loans; commercial real estate investment real estate loans; construction and land development loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first lien and junior lien mortgages, home equity loans, lines of credit, and residential construction loans; and consumer loans.

