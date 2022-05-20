Nilar International (OTCMKTS:NILRF) Price Target Cut to SEK 5

Nilar International (OTCMKTS:NILRF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from SEK 6 to SEK 5 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Shares of NILRF stock remained flat at $$4.82 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.82. Nilar International has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $4.82.
About Nilar International (Get Rating)
