Nilar International (OTCMKTS:NILRF) Price Target Cut to SEK 5

Nilar International (OTCMKTS:NILRF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from SEK 6 to SEK 5 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of NILRF stock remained flat at $$4.82 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.82. Nilar International has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $4.82.

Nilar International AB develops and manufactures stationary energy storage systems. It offers energy storage solutions for various stationary applications, such as storing energy in residential buildings, industrial premises, and commercial buildings. The company sells its products in Sweden, northern Europe, and internationally.

