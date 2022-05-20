Nisun International Enterprise Development Group (NASDAQ:NISN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group (NASDAQ:NISN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $53.42 million during the quarter.

Shares of Nisun International Enterprise Development Group stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $0.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 407,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,842. The company has a market capitalization of $14.02 million and a P/E ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.98. Nisun International Enterprise Development Group has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $17.83.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Nisun International Enterprise Development Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Nisun International Enterprise Development Group by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nisun International Enterprise Development Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Nisun International Enterprise Development Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nisun International Enterprise Development Group by 268.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 43,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.45% of the company’s stock.

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co, Ltd (NASDAQ: NISN) is a technology-driven, integrated supply chain solutions provider focused on transforming the corporate finance industry. Leveraging its rich industry experience, Nisun is dedicated to providing professional supply chain solutions to Chinese and foreign enterprises and financial institutions.

