Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $21.84 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) to report sales of $21.84 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Nordic American Tankers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $23.37 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $20.30 million. Nordic American Tankers posted sales of $18.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nordic American Tankers will report full-year sales of $143.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $142.95 million to $144.21 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $188.16 million, with estimates ranging from $185.22 million to $191.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Nordic American Tankers.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). Nordic American Tankers had a negative return on equity of 19.85% and a negative net margin of 176.94%. The firm had revenue of $22.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NAT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.25.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 126.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,382 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 9,704 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 28.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NAT stock opened at $2.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $541.69 million, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Nordic American Tankers has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $3.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.48%.

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 25 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

