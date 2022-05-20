Northcoast Research Comments on Winnebago Industries, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:WGO)

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Northcoast Research issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 17th. Northcoast Research analyst R. Department forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $11.85 for the year. Northcoast Research currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.08. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 35.21%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. Winnebago Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on WGO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson cut shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.11.

Shares of NYSE:WGO opened at $46.75 on Friday. Winnebago Industries has a twelve month low of $46.10 and a twelve month high of $80.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.50 and its 200 day moving average is $64.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.14%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 116,908 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. lifted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 4,687 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 626,192 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,833,000 after purchasing an additional 116,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

About Winnebago Industries (Get Rating)

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.