Northern Right Capital Managem Buys 40,000 Shares of Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Stock

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) major shareholder Northern Right Capital Managem purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.15 per share, for a total transaction of $86,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,763,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,941,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Northern Right Capital Managem also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 13th, Northern Right Capital Managem purchased 25,000 shares of Great Elm Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $51,250.00.

On Monday, May 9th, Northern Right Capital Managem purchased 80,000 shares of Great Elm Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.61 per share, for a total transaction of $128,800.00.

GEG stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.23. 39,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,419. Great Elm Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $61.25 million, a P/E ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Great Elm Group ( NASDAQ:GEG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. Great Elm Group had a negative return on equity of 22.21% and a negative net margin of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $16.62 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clayton Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Great Elm Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Great Elm Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Great Elm Group by 8,312.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 122,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 121,029 shares in the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Great Elm Group by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 381,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 81,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Great Elm Group by 9.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 340,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 29,788 shares in the last quarter. 45.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Elm Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Great Elm Group, Inc engages in the durable medical equipment and investment management businesses. The company distributes respiratory care equipment, including positive air pressure equipment and supplies, ventilators and oxygen equipment, and replacement parts, as well as provides sleep study services; and rents medical equipment.

