NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Price Target Cut to $4.00

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets from $4.25 to $4.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NBY opened at $0.21 on Friday. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 3.47.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBY. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 25.8% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 91,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 18,859 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 64,700 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 260.4% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 163,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 118,099 shares during the period. 2.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare and skincare products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.
