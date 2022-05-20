Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $175.00.

NVAX has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novavax in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Novavax from $282.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Novavax from $294.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Novavax in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Novavax in a report on Friday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.

In other Novavax news, Director James F. Young sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $919,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,590 shares in the company, valued at $4,605,372.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Novavax by 186.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 115.7% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

NVAX stock traded down $5.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.21. 182,547 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,791,291. Novavax has a 52 week low of $41.33 and a 52 week high of $277.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.59.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.33 by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $703.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.20 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 572.54% and a negative net margin of 93.91%. Novavax’s revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.05) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Novavax will post 25.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

