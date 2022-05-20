Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

Nutrien has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Nutrien has a dividend payout ratio of 14.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Nutrien to earn $14.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.6%.

NTR stock traded down $4.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,454,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,917,320. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.98. Nutrien has a 52 week low of $57.08 and a 52 week high of $117.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.11. Nutrien had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 16.12 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Nutrien by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nutrien by 291.7% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Nutrien by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Nutrien from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $87.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Scotiabank lowered Nutrien from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Nutrien from $94.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.20.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

