Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nuvei Corporation is a payment technology partner of thriving brands. It provides intelligence and technology businesses. Nuvei Corporation is based in MONTRÉAL. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Nuvei from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Nuvei from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group boosted their target price on Nuvei from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Nuvei from $82.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Nuvei from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nuvei has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.82.

NASDAQ:NVEI opened at $47.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Nuvei has a twelve month low of $38.89 and a twelve month high of $140.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.22.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $211.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nuvei will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors grew its position in Nuvei by 102.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,269,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,607,000 after acquiring an additional 3,679,400 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvei in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,470,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Nuvei by 70.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,672,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,221,000 after buying an additional 1,923,114 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Nuvei in the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,814,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Nuvei during the fourth quarter worth $60,178,000. 30.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

