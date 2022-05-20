Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nuvve Holding Corp. is accelerating the electrification of transportation through its proprietary vehicle-to-grid technology. Nuvve Holding Corp., formerly known as Newborn Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

NASDAQ:NVVE opened at $7.04 on Friday. Nuvve has a one year low of $5.55 and a one year high of $17.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.84 million, a P/E ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.58.

Nuvve ( NASDAQ:NVVE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.11). Nuvve had a negative return on equity of 36.82% and a negative net margin of 534.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nuvve will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gregory Poilasne sold 71,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total value of $652,734.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,183,315 shares in the company, valued at $10,862,831.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Nuvve during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Nuvve during the second quarter valued at approximately $619,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Nuvve during the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Nuvve by 82.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Nuvve by 44.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 676,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,306,000 after purchasing an additional 209,751 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.97% of the company’s stock.

Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, develops and commercializes vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology in North America, Europe, and Japan. The company offers fleet and electric bus charging solutions, and V1G and V2G charging stations based on Grid Integrated Vehicle, a V2G technology platform that enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services.

