nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “nVent Electric plc provider of electrical connection and protection solutions which design, manufacture, market, install and service that connect and protect equipment, buildings and critical processes. The company’s operating segments consists of Enclosures, Thermal Management and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. nVent Electric plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.60.

NYSE NVT opened at $34.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. nVent Electric has a 12-month low of $28.27 and a 12-month high of $39.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.65 and its 200-day moving average is $35.46.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $694.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that nVent Electric will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 3,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $138,815.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in nVent Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $537,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in nVent Electric by 124.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 351,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,976,000 after purchasing an additional 194,925 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in nVent Electric by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in nVent Electric by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in nVent Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

