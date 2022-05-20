ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Aegis began coverage on ObsEva in a report on Monday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised ObsEva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on ObsEva in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on ObsEva from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on ObsEva in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.88.

ObsEva stock opened at $1.67 on Friday. ObsEva has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market cap of $130.21 million, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.72.

ObsEva ( NASDAQ:OBSV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts expect that ObsEva will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ObsEva by 2,713.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 863,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 832,430 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in ObsEva by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 91,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 7,016 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ObsEva by 229.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 57,261 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of ObsEva by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 876,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 32,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of ObsEva during the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

ObsEva SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin releasing hormone receptor antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.

