ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ObsEva from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of ObsEva in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of ObsEva in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Aegis assumed coverage on ObsEva in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on ObsEva from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ObsEva has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.88.

OBSV opened at $1.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $130.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70. ObsEva has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $3.58.

ObsEva ( NASDAQ:OBSV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts expect that ObsEva will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in ObsEva by 2,713.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 863,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after buying an additional 832,430 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in ObsEva during the 4th quarter valued at about $999,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in ObsEva by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 668,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 90,359 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in ObsEva during the 3rd quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ObsEva by 229.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 57,261 shares during the last quarter. 27.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ObsEva SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin releasing hormone receptor antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.

