Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,313.89 ($28.52).
OCDO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 1,800 ($22.19) to GBX 1,550 ($19.11) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($22.19) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($20.96) price target on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Monday.
In related news, insider Julie Southern bought 755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,318 ($16.25) per share, with a total value of £9,950.90 ($12,266.89). Also, insider Richard N. (Rick) Haythornthwaite acquired 12,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 794 ($9.79) per share, with a total value of £100,044 ($123,328.40). Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 13,398 shares of company stock worth $11,043,223.
About Ocado Group (Get Rating)
Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.
Read More
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
- Silicon Labs Stock is Falling to a Better Place
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.