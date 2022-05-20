Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,313.89 ($28.52).

OCDO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 1,800 ($22.19) to GBX 1,550 ($19.11) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($22.19) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($20.96) price target on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Monday.

In related news, insider Julie Southern bought 755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,318 ($16.25) per share, with a total value of £9,950.90 ($12,266.89). Also, insider Richard N. (Rick) Haythornthwaite acquired 12,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 794 ($9.79) per share, with a total value of £100,044 ($123,328.40). Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 13,398 shares of company stock worth $11,043,223.

LON:OCDO traded up GBX 10.60 ($0.13) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 753.60 ($9.29). 1,263,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,722,046. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.96, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 3.84. Ocado Group has a 1-year low of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,105 ($25.95). The company has a market capitalization of £5.66 billion and a P/E ratio of -24.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,038.52 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,368.57.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

