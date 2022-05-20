Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OCUL shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

In other Ocular Therapeutix news, major shareholder Summer Road Llc bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.80 per share, with a total value of $48,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altium Capital Management LP grew its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 117.1% during the 3rd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 556,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,560,000 after purchasing an additional 299,848 shares during the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC grew its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 69,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 7,423 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners grew its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 140.7% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 32,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 18,860 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 276.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 91,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 67,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hikari Power Ltd acquired a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 53.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ocular Therapeutix stock opened at $3.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a current ratio of 7.29. Ocular Therapeutix has a 12-month low of $2.96 and a 12-month high of $15.32.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.23). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 45.00% and a negative return on equity of 26.50%. The firm had revenue of $12.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ocular Therapeutix will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

