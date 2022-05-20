Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OfferPad Inc. provide tech-enabled platform for buying and selling residential real estate. OfferPad Inc., formerly known as Supernova Partners Acquisition Company Inc., is based in CHANDLER, Ariz. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on OPAD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Offerpad Solutions in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Offerpad Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 9.66.

NYSE:OPAD opened at 4.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of 5.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 5.52. Offerpad Solutions has a 12 month low of 2.96 and a 12 month high of 20.97.

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported 0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.03 by 0.13. The business had revenue of 1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 1.14 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Offerpad Solutions will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ryan Ohara purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of 4.17 per share, with a total value of 41,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kenneth D. Degiorgio purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of 3.98 per share, with a total value of 99,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. LL Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $641,600,000. Luxor Capital Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 4,237,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,120,000 after purchasing an additional 923,143 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Offerpad Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $805,000. Finally, Ulysses Management LLC raised its holdings in Offerpad Solutions by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Ulysses Management LLC now owns 3,335,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,349,000 after buying an additional 189,066 shares during the last quarter. 51.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, renting, and renovating properties to homeowners in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer. The company provides customer-centric experience, which enables them to sell and buy homes online with streamlined access to ancillary services, such as mortgage and title insurance services.

