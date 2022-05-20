OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

NYSE:OFG opened at $26.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.95. OFG Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.78 and a twelve month high of $30.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

OFG Bancorp ( NYSE:OFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $136.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.50 million. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 26.28%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that OFG Bancorp will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jorge Colon bought 19,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.01 per share, for a total transaction of $499,782.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,491,341.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cesar A. Ortiz sold 2,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $70,240.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in OFG Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in OFG Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in OFG Bancorp by 19.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in OFG Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending services; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

