Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Plans $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st.

Old Dominion Freight Line has raised its dividend by an average of 32.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Old Dominion Freight Line has a dividend payout ratio of 9.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Old Dominion Freight Line to earn $12.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.9%.

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $238.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.03. Old Dominion Freight Line has a fifty-two week low of $231.31 and a fifty-two week high of $373.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $284.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $314.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 32.41% and a net margin of 20.17%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 11.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $365.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $255.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $299.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ODFL. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 39,577.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,956,000 after purchasing an additional 277,041 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,860,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,243,791,000 after buying an additional 113,806 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 182.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 80,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,054,000 after buying an additional 52,014 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 218,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,366,000 after buying an additional 34,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 183.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 46,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,029,000 after buying an additional 30,387 shares in the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

