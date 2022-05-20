Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Plans $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st.
Old Dominion Freight Line has raised its dividend by an average of 32.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Old Dominion Freight Line has a dividend payout ratio of 9.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Old Dominion Freight Line to earn $12.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.9%.
NASDAQ ODFL opened at $238.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.03. Old Dominion Freight Line has a fifty-two week low of $231.31 and a fifty-two week high of $373.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $284.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $314.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $365.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $255.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $299.17.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ODFL. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 39,577.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,956,000 after purchasing an additional 277,041 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,860,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,243,791,000 after buying an additional 113,806 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 182.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 80,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,054,000 after buying an additional 52,014 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 218,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,366,000 after buying an additional 34,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 183.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 46,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,029,000 after buying an additional 30,387 shares in the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Old Dominion Freight Line (Get Rating)
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.
