Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Plans $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st.

Old Dominion Freight Line has raised its dividend payment by an average of 32.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Old Dominion Freight Line has a dividend payout ratio of 9.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Old Dominion Freight Line to earn $12.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.9%.

ODFL stock opened at $238.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $284.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $314.22. The company has a market cap of $27.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. Old Dominion Freight Line has a fifty-two week low of $231.31 and a fifty-two week high of $373.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.23. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 32.41% and a net margin of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $365.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $299.17.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 19,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,726,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 9,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. 77.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

