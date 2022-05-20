Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Announces $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the bank on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st.

Old National Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years. Old National Bancorp has a payout ratio of 28.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Old National Bancorp to earn $1.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.3%.

ONB stock opened at $15.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Old National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.91 and a 12 month high of $20.81.

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $291.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.50 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

ONB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Old National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

In related news, CFO Brendon B. Falconer acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.24 per share, with a total value of $45,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $45,720. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Ryan III acquired 6,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.24 per share, for a total transaction of $99,822.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 124,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,899,117.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 24,720 shares of company stock valued at $377,713 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Old National Bancorp by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 8,365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 3,474 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,494 shares of the bank’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 158,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 5,557 shares during the last quarter. 78.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

