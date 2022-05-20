Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPP) Declares $0.44 Quarterly Dividend

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Saturday, August 20th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th.
Shares of NASDAQ ONBPP traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.65. 11,076 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,922. Old National Bancorp has a one year low of $25.05 and a one year high of $26.96.
Old National Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
