Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) Declares $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the bank on Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st.
Old Point Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Old Point Financial stock opened at $25.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.25. Old Point Financial has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $27.99. The company has a market capitalization of $129.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 0.81.
Old Point Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.
