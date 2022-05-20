Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) Declares $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the bank on Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st.

Old Point Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Old Point Financial stock opened at $25.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.25. Old Point Financial has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $27.99. The company has a market capitalization of $129.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 0.81.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Old Point Financial by 36.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 5,473 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Old Point Financial by 2.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Old Point Financial by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Old Point Financial by 52.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. 32.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

