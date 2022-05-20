Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) VP Sells $351,615.00 in Stock

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) VP Valerie A. Peters sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total transaction of $351,615.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,962.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of OLN traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,436,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,969,754. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.00. Olin Co. has a one year low of $39.90 and a one year high of $65.54.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.15. Olin had a return on equity of 58.94% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.97%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Olin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Olin during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Olin in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Olin by 169.2% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 603 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OLN shares. StockNews.com lowered Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Olin from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Olin from $76.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Olin from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Olin from $65.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Olin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

