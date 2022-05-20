Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Upgraded to “Buy” by Bank of America

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stephens cut their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $79.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Shares of OLLI opened at $43.19 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.09. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52 week low of $37.67 and a 52 week high of $95.43.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $501.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolf Group Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 213.9% in the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 52,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 35,620 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 306,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,701,000 after purchasing an additional 89,281 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.