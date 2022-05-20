Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Upgraded to “Buy” by Bank of America

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stephens cut their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $79.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.
Shares of OLLI opened at $43.19 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.09. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52 week low of $37.67 and a 52 week high of $95.43.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolf Group Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 213.9% in the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 52,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 35,620 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 306,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,701,000 after purchasing an additional 89,281 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter.
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.
