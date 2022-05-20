Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.
Olympic Steel stock opened at $34.41 on Friday. Olympic Steel has a fifty-two week low of $19.92 and a fifty-two week high of $43.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 3.70. The company has a market capitalization of $382.91 million, a P/E ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.05.
Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $696.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.40 million. Olympic Steel had a return on equity of 36.01% and a net margin of 5.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Olympic Steel will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.
In other Olympic Steel news, insider David A. Wolfort sold 29,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total transaction of $894,861.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Wolfort sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $330,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 222,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,356,289.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,291 shares of company stock worth $2,857,759 in the last quarter. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZEUS. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 117.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olympic Steel during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.62% of the company’s stock.
About Olympic Steel (Get Rating)
Olympic Steel, Inc processes, distributes, and storage metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Olympic Steel (ZEUS)
- Silicon Labs Stock is Falling to a Better Place
- The Institutional Tide Has Turned For Cisco Systems
- Don’t Bet On Cheaper Oil, Not Yet Anway
- A Reversal In The S&P 500 Is Confirmed
- MarketBeat Podcast: Options Trading As Easy As Trading Stocks
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Olympic Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympic Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.