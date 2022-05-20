Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Olympic Steel stock opened at $34.41 on Friday. Olympic Steel has a fifty-two week low of $19.92 and a fifty-two week high of $43.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 3.70. The company has a market capitalization of $382.91 million, a P/E ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.05.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $696.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.40 million. Olympic Steel had a return on equity of 36.01% and a net margin of 5.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Olympic Steel will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.04%.

In other Olympic Steel news, insider David A. Wolfort sold 29,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total transaction of $894,861.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Wolfort sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $330,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 222,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,356,289.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,291 shares of company stock worth $2,857,759 in the last quarter. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZEUS. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 117.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olympic Steel during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.62% of the company’s stock.

Olympic Steel, Inc processes, distributes, and storage metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

