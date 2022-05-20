Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

NASDAQ:ZEUS opened at $34.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.35 and a 200 day moving average of $28.05. Olympic Steel has a 52 week low of $19.92 and a 52 week high of $43.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.91 million, a P/E ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.61.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.84. Olympic Steel had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 36.01%. The business had revenue of $696.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Olympic Steel will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Andrew S. Greiff purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $71,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider David A. Wolfort sold 29,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total transaction of $894,861.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 92,291 shares of company stock valued at $2,857,759. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 10.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,918,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,769,000 after purchasing an additional 186,607 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 36.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 957,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,838,000 after purchasing an additional 254,383 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 880,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,861,000 after purchasing an additional 7,798 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 655,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,218,000 after purchasing an additional 8,613 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 26.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 392,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,106,000 after purchasing an additional 81,680 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.62% of the company’s stock.

Olympic Steel, Inc processes, distributes, and storage metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

