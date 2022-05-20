Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.25.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OMER shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com lowered Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in Omeros by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 523,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,223,000 after purchasing an additional 35,977 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Omeros by 94.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 18,227 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omeros by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 699,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,643,000 after acquiring an additional 9,223 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Omeros by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 314,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,339,000 after acquiring an additional 28,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omeros by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 60,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. 48.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.21. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Omeros will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Omeros (Get Rating)
Omeros Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, cancers related to dysfunction of the immune system, and addictive and compulsive disorders.
