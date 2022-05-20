One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.50.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OLP shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of One Liberty Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of One Liberty Properties from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday.

Get One Liberty Properties alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in One Liberty Properties during the first quarter worth about $29,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of One Liberty Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of One Liberty Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of One Liberty Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in One Liberty Properties in the first quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors own 39.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OLP opened at $26.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.52 and a 200-day moving average of $31.41. One Liberty Properties has a one year low of $24.42 and a one year high of $36.60. The company has a market cap of $549.96 million, a PE ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.29. One Liberty Properties had a net margin of 54.17% and a return on equity of 14.75%. Analysts expect that One Liberty Properties will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.11%.

About One Liberty Properties (Get Rating)

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for One Liberty Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Liberty Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.