ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Price Target Lowered to $71.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company to $71.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.18% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on ONEOK from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on ONEOK from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ONEOK from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONEOK has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.29.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Shares of OKE stock opened at $63.29 on Friday. ONEOK has a twelve month low of $48.51 and a twelve month high of $75.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.75.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). ONEOK had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ONEOK will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $2,018,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 26.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 229,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,051,000 after acquiring an additional 48,432 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 58,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the third quarter worth $488,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in ONEOK by 0.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,000,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,004,000 after buying an additional 8,297 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in ONEOK by 15.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after buying an additional 4,213 shares in the last quarter. 65.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ONEOK Company Profile (Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.