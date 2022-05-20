OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.17) Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for OneSpan in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 18th. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.17) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.13). DA Davidson also issued estimates for OneSpan’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on OSPN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised OneSpan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of OneSpan to $22.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

OneSpan stock opened at $11.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $464.63 million, a P/E ratio of -28.32 and a beta of 0.61. OneSpan has a 12-month low of $10.48 and a 12-month high of $27.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.61.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. OneSpan had a negative net margin of 7.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $52.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. OneSpan’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in OneSpan by 809.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in OneSpan by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after buying an additional 68,423 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of OneSpan by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 235,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in OneSpan by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,446,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,276,000 after buying an additional 29,197 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 42.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 241,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,527,000 after buying an additional 72,381 shares during the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data signing, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

