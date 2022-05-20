Ontex Group NV (OTCMKTS:ONXXF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ontex Group NV (OTCMKTS:ONXXF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.26.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ONXXF shares. Oddo Bhf upgraded Ontex Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €8.00 ($8.33) price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ontex Group from €6.80 ($7.08) to €7.80 ($8.13) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Ontex Group from €7.50 ($7.81) to €6.00 ($6.25) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Ontex Group from €11.50 ($11.98) to €10.50 ($10.94) in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

OTCMKTS:ONXXF remained flat at $$7.51 during mid-day trading on Friday. Ontex Group has a 52-week low of $6.65 and a 52-week high of $11.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.25.

Ontex Group NV provides personal hygiene solutions for baby, feminine, and adult care in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, the Americas, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Italy, France, and internationally. It offers baby care products, such as baby diapers and pants, and wet wipes under the Baby Pants, Bbtips, Bio Baby, Chicolastics, Canbebe, Cremer Disney, Helen Harper, Kiddies, Little Big Change, Moltex, Pom Pom, Sapeka, and Mônica brands; and feminine care products, including sanitary towels, panty liners, and tampons under the Fiore, Mia, NAT, Sincere, and Silhouette brand names.

