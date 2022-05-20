Ontex Group (OTCMKTS:ONXXF) Price Target Raised to €7.80

Ontex Group (OTCMKTS:ONXXF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from €6.80 ($7.08) to €7.80 ($8.13) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ONXXF. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Ontex Group from €11.50 ($11.98) to €10.50 ($10.94) in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Ontex Group from €7.50 ($7.81) to €6.00 ($6.25) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded Ontex Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €8.00 ($8.33) price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.26.

ONXXF remained flat at $$7.51 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.13 and its 200-day moving average is $8.25. Ontex Group has a twelve month low of $6.65 and a twelve month high of $11.30.

Ontex Group NV provides personal hygiene solutions for baby, feminine, and adult care in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, the Americas, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Italy, France, and internationally. It offers baby care products, such as baby diapers and pants, and wet wipes under the Baby Pants, Bbtips, Bio Baby, Chicolastics, Canbebe, Cremer Disney, Helen Harper, Kiddies, Little Big Change, Moltex, Pom Pom, Sapeka, and Mônica brands; and feminine care products, including sanitary towels, panty liners, and tampons under the Fiore, Mia, NAT, Sincere, and Silhouette brand names.

