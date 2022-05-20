Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) PT Lowered to $27.00 at Benchmark

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Benchmark to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Benchmark’s price target suggests a potential upside of 98.82% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Ooma in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.58.

Shares of NYSE:OOMA traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.58. 458 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,655. The company has a market cap of $329.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -194.26 and a beta of 0.67. Ooma has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $24.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.99 and a 200 day moving average of $17.20.

Ooma ( NYSE:OOMA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $50.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.97 million. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ooma will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OOMA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Ooma during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Ooma by 8.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Ooma by 587.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after buying an additional 233,915 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Ooma during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Ooma during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Office Pro that offers services, including HD video meetings, call recording, enhanced call blocking, and voicemail transcription; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; Ooma Managed Wi-Fi, a plug-and-play enterprise-grade Wi-Fi solution; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service solution.

