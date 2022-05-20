Oppenheimer Comments on Taboola.com Ltd.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TBLA)

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Taboola.com in a report issued on Tuesday, May 17th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.02). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Taboola.com’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna lowered shares of Taboola.com from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Taboola.com from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Taboola.com from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taboola.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.83.

TBLA stock opened at $3.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.40. Taboola.com has a 52-week low of $2.92 and a 52-week high of $11.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $779.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 0.96.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Taboola.com in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taboola.com by 2.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 136,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in shares of Taboola.com by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Taboola.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 46.49% of the company’s stock.

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

