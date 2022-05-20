Oppenheimer Trims Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Target Price to $500.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer from $645.00 to $500.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on COST. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $566.93.

Shares of COST stock opened at $422.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $549.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $533.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $187.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.70. Costco Wholesale has a twelve month low of $375.50 and a twelve month high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,294.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,904,124. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $138,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,248 shares of company stock worth $5,417,137 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

