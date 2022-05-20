Oppenheimer Weighs in on DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:DOCN)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for DigitalOcean in a report issued on Thursday, May 19th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.09. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for DigitalOcean’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DigitalOcean from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on DigitalOcean from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on DigitalOcean from $115.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on DigitalOcean from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on DigitalOcean from $94.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

Shares of DOCN opened at $40.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 25.81, a current ratio of 25.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.31 and a 200 day moving average of $66.38. DigitalOcean has a 12 month low of $30.05 and a 12 month high of $133.40.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $127.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.22 million. DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 7.42% and a negative return on equity of 5.00%. The business’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 706.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 515.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 61.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other DigitalOcean news, CFO William G. Sorenson sold 30,000 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.92, for a total transaction of $1,827,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 40,456 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $2,459,724.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,456 shares of company stock valued at $4,575,625 in the last three months.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

