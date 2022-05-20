Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.40.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ORMP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

NASDAQ:ORMP opened at $4.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 2.02. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.74 and a 52-week high of $31.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.13 and a 200 day moving average of $12.32.

In other Oramed Pharmaceuticals news, Director Kevin Rakin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $94,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 270.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 75,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 54,775 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 113.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 5,735 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 537,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,651,000 after acquiring an additional 25,424 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 34.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. now owns 290,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 75,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.41% of the company’s stock.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its proprietary flagship product is the ORMD-0801, an orally ingestible insulin capsule, which completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of individuals with diabetes.

