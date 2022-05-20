OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) will post ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for OraSure Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.02). OraSure Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 300%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that OraSure Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.09). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to $0.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover OraSure Technologies.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.14). OraSure Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.25% and a negative return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $67.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OSUR. TheStreet downgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of OraSure Technologies from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

NASDAQ OSUR opened at $5.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $394.89 million, a PE ratio of -8.38 and a beta of -0.26. OraSure Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.73 and a 52 week high of $13.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.99.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 8.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,931 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 20.0% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 12,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 14.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,984 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 733,274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 78,969 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. 97.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company's principal products include InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test pro, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test rx, OraQuick Rapid HIV test, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV rapid antibody test, OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, OraSure oral fluid collection device used in conjunction with screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1 antibodies; Intercept drug testing systems; immunoassay tests and reagents; and Q.E.D.

